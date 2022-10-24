ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 46,130 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,130 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 5.7% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 38.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 51.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Vontier

Vontier Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VNT opened at $18.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.21%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

