ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 383,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 427,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

FR opened at $43.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

