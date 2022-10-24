ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 56,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.65 per share, with a total value of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 62,516 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,757,698.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Stock Down 0.4 %

MEDP stock opened at $156.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.54. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.