ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 370.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $884,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.5 %

ITCI stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

