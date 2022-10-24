ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 372,886 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $40.67 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

