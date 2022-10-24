ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 33.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 218.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

