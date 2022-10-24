ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $199.14 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $218.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.77.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

