ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

DaVita Trading Down 2.4 %

DVA stock opened at $88.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

