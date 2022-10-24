ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,586 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,641,000 after buying an additional 1,173,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush cut Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

