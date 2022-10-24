ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. Cowen raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $56.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

