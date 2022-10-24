ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.12.

EQT Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.