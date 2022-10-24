ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $65.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

