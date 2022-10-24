ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,400,000 after acquiring an additional 870,345 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after buying an additional 2,667,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,626,000 after buying an additional 2,198,390 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.