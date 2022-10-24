ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,041 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $176,499,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.4 %

Snowflake stock opened at $173.36 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.67.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.61.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

