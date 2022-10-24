ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

Shares of PHM opened at $36.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

