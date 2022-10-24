ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Vipshop Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.