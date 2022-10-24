ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Insider Activity

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.