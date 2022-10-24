ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,361 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 37,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.6 %

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $86.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.57.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

