ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

