ProShare Advisors LLC Has $988,000 Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7,276.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 478.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 31.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 175,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

PENN stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PENN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

