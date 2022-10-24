ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after buying an additional 59,470 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter.

COLD opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -370.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,466.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

