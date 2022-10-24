ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,713,000 after buying an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,300 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $40.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

