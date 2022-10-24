ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $91.82 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $907.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.