ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,690 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 143.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 339,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $16.30 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. JMP Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

