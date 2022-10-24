ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 588,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,158,000 after buying an additional 437,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $30.27 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.