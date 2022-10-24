ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $90.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $137.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.31.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

