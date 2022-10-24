ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,483,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $140.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.10 and a 200-day moving average of $165.34. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.89.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

