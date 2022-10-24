ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 102,163 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,163 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nielsen by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nielsen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

NLSN stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

