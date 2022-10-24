ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,267 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.