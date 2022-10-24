ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,948 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 302.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $31.60 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.