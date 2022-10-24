ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,815 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,494,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,026,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,688,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

ALKS opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

