ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 18,401 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,401 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $77,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $37.67 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

