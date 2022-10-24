ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 37.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth $443,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Markel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Markel by 11.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,120.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 643.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,172.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,275.25. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

