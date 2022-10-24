ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 22,007 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,007 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Newell Brands by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Newell Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,765,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,257,000 after buying an additional 143,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Newell Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of NWL opened at $14.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

