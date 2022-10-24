ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,407 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after purchasing an additional 271,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,110,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

NYSE VEEV opened at $155.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $327.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

