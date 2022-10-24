ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 265,391 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $89,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 221,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 14,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $119.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

