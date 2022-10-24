ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 27,929 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,929 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $22,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 437.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $13,136,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBRA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

