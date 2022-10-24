ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,182 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,925 shares of company stock worth $10,101,978. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $133.88 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.