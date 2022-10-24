ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,542 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $171.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.46 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.