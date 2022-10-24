ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,816 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $970.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.22.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

