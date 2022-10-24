ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 42,081 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,081 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 962,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,278,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 736,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,953,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,999,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,090,000 after acquiring an additional 105,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

