ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,444 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

