ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $833,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,981.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,653,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $271.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.80 and a beta of 1.08. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $314.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.