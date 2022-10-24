ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,295 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,128,000 after purchasing an additional 256,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,956,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $48.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

