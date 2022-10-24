ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,081 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $132.34 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.42.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.