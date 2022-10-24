ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,090 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 42.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 75.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Up 1.6 %

RYN stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.