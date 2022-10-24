ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,319 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

