ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 7,817 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,006,000 after purchasing an additional 273,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,389,000 after purchasing an additional 421,423 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 309,508 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

AIRC stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.00. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

