ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,254 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.