ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,299 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

